Wind and snow into the night

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

A wind advisory is in place for Warm Springs, Madras, Redmond, Prineville, and Bend until 11 pm Monday night. A winter weather advisory is in place for Sisters, Sunriver, and La Pine until Tuesday at 5 am.

Rain will turn to snow Monday night as lows drop into the 20s. Very gusty westerly winds will be with us until Tuesday. Anticipate winds up to 25 mph and gusts up to 55 mph Monday night.

Our skies will clear Tuesday, ending up mostly sunny. We will, however, stay chilly. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s. Westerly winds will be up to 20 mph and will stay very gusty, up to 30 mph. Skies will be sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs reaching near 80 degrees by Thursday.

We will see a few clouds move on Friday, but we will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. We cool down to more average temperatures Saturday, under mostly sunny skies. Partly cloudy skies Sunday will be accompanied by highs in the mid to upper 40s. We will see a slight chance of some late-day snow showers.

