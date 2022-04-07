And now we cool down

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

A few clouds will press in toward the end of the day Thursday, but we will stay dry. Under partly cloudy skies, overnight the lows will be in the mid-30s to mid-40s, with light and variable winds. The weakening of high pressure will allow us to come more under the influence of a developing system moving in from the Gulf of Alaska.

We will see a few more clouds Friday and a return to more average temperatures. That system will really make itself felt, beginning Saturday. We will have some sun breaks, but plan on returning to very chilly temperatures. Highs will be in the mid40s and lows will dip into the 20s. Late Saturday, we will also add a slight chance of scattered, mixed showers that will stay with us through Monday night. This will break on Tuesday, but we will be left with chilly temperatures. It won't be until Wednesday that we see highs that get close to normal for this time of year.

