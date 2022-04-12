Winter weather for a few more days

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our winds will become gentler through Tuesday night and stick around up to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25. Lows will be in the teens and 20s, with a chance of scattered snow showers.

Cold temperatures are expected to stay with us through the end of the week and into the weekend. With those cold temperatures, we will also see a chance of snow and mixed showers. We have to wait until we get through Saturday to see much of a warmup. Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low to mid-50s.

It will be partly cloudy Monday, but we can expect highs to reach the low 60s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US