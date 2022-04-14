A few more showers, then a quick break

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay mostly cloudy Thursday night. Scattered showers will subside before midnight. Those gusty northwest winds will turn southwest and lows will be in the mid-teens to low 20s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 40s, but snow showers will return Friday night as the next system rolls through. Mixed showers, chilly temperatures, and breezy conditions are likely all day Saturday. That system moves through quickly and we will be left with partly cloudy skies Sunday, along with highs in the low to mid-50s. Clouds will thicken Monday and bring a chance of scattered showers Monday night.

A chance of mixed showers will stay with us through the middle of the week. By Wednesday, our daytime highs will reach the low 60s.

