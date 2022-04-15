The break ends Friday night

Happy Easter weekend, Central Oregon!

A winter weather warning is in place for all of Central Oregon from 11 p.m. Friday until 2 p.m. Saturday.

Clouds will quickly begin to thicken Friday night. As lows drop into the 20s, we will see a strong chance of snowfall by midnight. Northerly breezes at 5-10 mph will turn westerly after midnight.

Snow showers turn to isolated mixed showers Saturday and highs will only reach the low 40s. That chance of showers will diminish through the day and leave us under mostly cloudy skies Saturday night. We will see a little additional clearing Sunday, with highs getting into the low to mid-50s.

Monday will be a little warmer, but the next round of showers will also begin. A chance of mixed showers will then stay with us through the middle of next week.

