Thunderstorms are possible

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

A chance for thunderstorms stays with us into the early evening. Breezes become light and variable with lows at freezing or below.

Friday will see a little more clearing, but we will cling to a slight chance of some isolated showers. Highs will only be modestly higher. Saturday, we get back to near-average highs with more sunshine. Expect to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Sunday and Monday while highs make it into the mid-60s.

A weak system will press in Monday night and bring a chance of showers that will carry through Tuesday. Highs will back off into the mid-50s through the middle of the week.

