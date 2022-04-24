Cooler, then warmer days ahead with a chance for showers

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

We saw a partly cloudy day with warm temperatures over the region. Winds are coming out of the southwest. Sunday saw 70 degrees in some areas in Central Oregon, the remaining cities surpassing 60 degrees. We will stay warm as we head into Sunday night.

Sunday night's lows are above average, the average is 26 degrees. Monday will see warm temperatures as well, ranging in the low to upper 60s.

Monday is showing a chance for showers across the region and snow in our higher elevations as temperatures cool some. We see clouds build in over the region on Monday afternoon and a chance for rain comes and goes periodically throughout Tuesday as well. Wednesday through next weekend, we see another slow warming trend and the sun peeking out more.

