Cooler, with showers throughout the week

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

We will see a chance of showers Monday night, and with lows in the low to mid-30s, upper elevations will see a chance of mixed showers. Northwest breezes will be gentle, at 5-10 mph.

A 40% chance of showers will carry us through most of Tuesday. A cold air mass will permeate the region and keep us in the mid-50s for highs and low 30s for lows through Friday. Wednesday, we get a break between systems, but a chance of showers will return Thursday and into Thursday night. This, too, will break Friday, when we see mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, as highs return to the low 60s. Sunday will stay mild, but the next chance of showers will be settling in.

