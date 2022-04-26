Mostly sunny and cooler

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Tuesday night, we will remain dry, with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s. It will stay breezy through the evening, then winds turn light out of the northwest.

Wednesday will be a near repeat of Tuesday. We will stay cool Thursday, but beginning in the mornings we will see a chance of showers that are expected to last into Thursday night. A break in the showers Friday will also be accompanied by some clearer skies and warmer temperatures. Some thicker clouds Friday night will be followed by a chance of scattered showers Saturday and Saturday night.

Clear skies Sunday, with highs in the mid-60s, will then be followed by more scattered showers Monday.

