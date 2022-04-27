Showers return Thursday

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Clouds will thicken Wednesday night and bring a chance of snow showers after 6 a.m. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s.

Highs will be in the 50s Thursday, with a chance for mixed showers carrying into Thursday evening. This will start to break up after midnight, and skies will turn mostly sunny Friday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clouds close in again Friday night. Rain is likely Saturday, and we will live with a chance of showers through Monday.

We will have one cold blast of air Monday, with highs struggling to hit the low 50s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with highs reaching the low to mid-60s.

