Rain, snow and sunshine headed our way

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

Today was a bit of a roller-coaster, as we started off with scattered showers, then we had some sunshine and again some scattered showers in the evening.

We will get a break from the wet weather on Sunday, as temperatures will be in the 60s with a ton of sunshine.

The break only lasts for a day, though, as a new storm rolls in Monday morning and stays in the region throughout the day. We'll see strong chances for light snow in Bend, La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver as the rest of the region can expect rain.

