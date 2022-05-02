Weather for every mood this week

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

The current system will clear up by Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the mid-30s overnight.

A quick warmup starts Tuesday which takes us to the upper 70s to low 80s by Wednesday.

Rain is likely by Thursday morning and extends through Friday at least. Clouds will break up Saturday and Sunday but we still see a slight chance for mixed showers this weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s under partly sunny skies. Overnight we'll stay mostly above average in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US