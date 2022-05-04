Getting cloudy and cooler, with a chance for showers

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Thickening clouds and breezy conditions Wednesday night will be the first indicators of stormy conditions ahead. Lows are in the mid to upper 40s with light and variable winds after midnight.

Showers are likely by noon Thursday and it looks like they will be staying with us for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Gusty winds will accompany these stormy conditions, as will cooling temperatures. In fact, by Saturday night, many areas will see snow showers that will extend into Sunday.

We will live with a chance of mixed showers into the middle of next week. Even though we warm a little by Tuesday, we will stay below average.

