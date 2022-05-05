Showers are expected to hang out into the weekend

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Our winds will stay stronger Thursday night, getting up to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40. Temperatures will stay warm overnight, with precipitation staying in the form of rain for most. Lows will be in the 40s. The temperatures Friday are expected to stay fairly mild, but wind and rain are expected all day and continue into the overnight hours. Highs will drop into the low 50s Saturday.

The rain we see pretty much all day will turn to snow Saturday night, as lows dip to freezing and below. Mixed showers and chilly temperatures are expected all day Sunday. Temperatures will stay cold going into next week, but after a chance of scattered showers Monday, this storm activity will break up and we will be under mostly sunny skies by Wednesday.

