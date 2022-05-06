Stormy Weekend Ahead

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After starting the day with light, scattered showers, we will see cooler temperatures and increasing rainfall. Highs will be in the mid 50's to low 60's with winds out of the SW at 15-25 mph, gusty as high as 30-40 mph. SW winds will pull back to 10-20 mph after midnight. Rain showers will continue through the night as lows dip into the 30's.

Today actually marks the beginning of a stormy weekend. More rain and colder temperatures are expected Saturday. With lows getting down to freezing and below Saturday night, we can expect to see some snow on the ground Sunday morning. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40's Sunday, so we will see mixed showers all day. Cold temperatures will extend into Monday, but that is also the day we see this stormy pattern start to break up. We will warm modestly Tuesday, but still look for a chance of some scattered showers. We will go through the middle of the week with a variable cloud cover, a chance of isolated showers and highs in the mid 50's.

