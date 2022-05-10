Chances for showers, then sun

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

About 20 percent of our area can expect some isolated showers tonight before we get a break from the rain Wednesday.

You can expect to wake up to some frost Wednesday morning before we see mostly sunny skies, with temperatures in the upper 50s, about 10 degrees below average.

