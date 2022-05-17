Windy Wednesday, with a chance for showers

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our clouds will thicken Tuesday night as the northwest breezes become light. Lows will stay mild, in the low to mid-40s. A system coming in will make for a cooler Wednesday, with a chance of rain showers. We'll also have a rather windy Wednesday, with sustained winds up to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 in some areas of the region. Wednesday night, things will calm a bit, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s and mostly cloudy skies take with it a chance of isolated mixed showers through Thursday morning.

This will move through fairly quickly, leaving us under mostly clear skies. We will, however, stay quite cool. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s and lows will dip into the 20s. Thursday night into Friday morning, we see a chance of widespread frost clearing up after 8 am.

Sunny to mostly sunny skies will take us through the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the mid-60s, Saturday around 70, and Sunday in the low 70's. Highs Monday will stay in the low 70s and we will see a slight chance of some scattered PM showers.

