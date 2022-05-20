Bright and sunny for a while

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

We begin a warmup Friday that takes our lows back into the 30s with mostly clear skies overnight. A "sunny and a little warmer" forecast stays with us for the next few days! Saturday we have a slight chance for showers on the Cascades, with a slim chance, that some could fall in the region. We may see a few extra clouds Sunday and Monday, but nothing is going to change this warming trend.

We will stay under mostly clear skies through the middle of next week. By Wednesday and Thursday, we will see our daytime highs topping out in the low-80s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US