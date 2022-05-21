Warming up into next week

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

It seems like finally, just in time for Memorial Day weekend, we are in store for a week of above-average temperatures here in Central Oregon.

Saturday night will bring the last chance of rain for several days, as there is a small system moving over the Cascades.

Sunday starts a warming trend, as we expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, but by the time we reach Thursday, we could see those highs in the 80s. No showers are expected from Sunday to Wednesday, but there may be some breezy conditions on Monday, with gusts possibly touching 25 mph.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US