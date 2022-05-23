We’ll warm up for a couple of more days

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay mostly clear Monday night as lows dip into the 30s. The weather conditions will stay quite calm through the middle of the week. Our highs will climb to about 80 degrees by Wednesday.

On Thursday, more clouds will roll in with the next system, but the rain will hold off until Thursday night. Temperatures will cool quickly with this system. Highs will drop to the low to mid-60s beginning Friday, and it is likely they will stay there through the weekend. The best chance of rain is Thursday night and through Friday. We are going to live with a slight chance of showers through Sunday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US