One more warm day before changes begin

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be partly cloudy and lows will be in the low to mid-40s Tuesday night. Wednesday, we will see the peak of both our sunshine and our warm temperatures for the week. Highs top out around 80 degrees and northwest breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph.

Thursday our temperatures will stay mild, in the mid-70s, but thickening clouds will be the first indicator of a cooler, wetter system moving into the Pacific NW. The rain is expected to start Thursday night and that is when our lows will begin to cool. Rain is expected all day Friday and into Friday night. We will see daytime highs in the low to mid-60ss right through the weekend. Showers will break up Sunday night. That will leave us under mostly sunny skies Monday, Memorial Day. We will stay cool with highs in the low to mid-60s.

