Cooling down for the holiday weekend

Today is close to the warmest day in quite some time here in Central Oregon, as we're on track to break into the 80s. This will be the peak of the warming trend, as that will actually reverse heading into the long weekend.

Clouds have already started rolling into the region, and those will keep us warm overnight and into tomorrow, as most cities are expected to challenge 80 once again.

However, Thursday night, we start to see a front move through the area that will give us chances for rain all the way through Memorial Day.

This will also drop our temperatures by about 15 degrees on Thursday, and another 5-10 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, with highs on Sunday possibly not reaching 60 degrees. However, we look on track to reach back into the 70s by Tuesday.

