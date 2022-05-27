Showers are expected through Sunday night

Have a safe, enjoyable, holiday weekend, Central Oregon!

We're looking at cloudy skies, with showers, and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s Friday night.

We have a chance of thunderstorms to return Saturday. This rain is expected to continue all the way through Sunday night. Highs will continue to cool for us, staying below average, around 60 degrees, and keep dropping into the mid-50s by Sunday.

We will begin to warm up Monday, with highs getting back to average by midweek.

