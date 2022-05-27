Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 4:29 PM

Showers are expected through Sunday night

KTVZ

Have a safe, enjoyable, holiday weekend, Central Oregon!

We're looking at cloudy skies, with showers, and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s Friday night.

We have a chance of thunderstorms to return Saturday. This rain is expected to continue all the way through Sunday night. Highs will continue to cool for us, staying below average, around 60 degrees, and keep dropping into the mid-50s by Sunday.

We will begin to warm up Monday, with highs getting back to average by midweek. 

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content