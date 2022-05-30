Warming up until Wednesday, then cooler with a chance for showers

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

We're looking at partly cloudy skies, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s Monday night. While staying partly cloudy, we follow a warming trend that could have us in the upper 70s by Wednesday.

Then we see a chance of thunderstorms return Thursday. This rain is expected to continue all the way through Sunday night. Highs will gradually cool for us, staying in the 70s until Saturday. At this point, we'll be back in the high 60s and mostly cloudy through the weekend.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US