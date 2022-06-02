More thunderstorms are on the way

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

We have a chance for thunderstorms until around 8 pm Thursday. We're looking at mostly cloudy skies, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s Thursday night. While staying partly cloudy, we continue to see a chance for showers and thunderstorms through Friday, with temperatures staying in the mid to low the 60s.

This rain is expected to continue all the way through Sunday night, with another chance for thunderstorms on Sunday. Highs will gradually cool for us, staying in the 70s until Saturday. From that point, we'll be back in the high 60s and mostly cloudy through the weekend.

