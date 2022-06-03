Showers are expected to stick around for the weekend

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

We have a chance for rain through Friday night, with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. While staying partly cloudy, we continue to see a chance for showers through Saturday with temperatures staying in the mid to low the 60s.

This rain is expected to continue all the way through Sunday night, with another chance for thunderstorms on Sunday. Highs will gradually cool for us, staying in the mid-60s until Monday.

On Tuesday, we start a warmup that not only takes us above average but could also have us in the 80s by late next week.

