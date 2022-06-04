Wet weekend continues

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

Aside from a few sprinkles throughout the day and much of the morning, Central Oregon skirted many of the showers hitting the other side of the Cascades on Saturday. Things will change Saturday night.

Much of the rain is expected to begin Saturday evening and last through into the mid-morning Sunday.

Temperatures will still be warmer, with lows not dropping below the mid 40s and highs on Sunday reaching about 70, a touch warmer than Saturday.

Chances for rain (which are about 70 percent across the whole day Sunday) taper off late Sunday morning, but there remains a chance for showers all the way until Monday afternoon.

Monday will be cooler, with highs in the low to mid-60s before warming up again on Tuesday as the cold front clears.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US