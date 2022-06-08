Warm, cloudy but dry

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Wednesday night, we're looking at partly cloudy skies, with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will be about our warmest and clearest day this week. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will reach the low 80s. Winds will stay gentle out of the west. Highs will stay around 80 Friday, but thickening clouds will be the indicator of the next system moving in.

A chance of showers will settle in as early as Friday evening. Rain and possible thunderstorms are likely Saturday. While the cloud cover may break a bit Sunday, we will stick with a chance of rain showers through much of the day.

Despite mostly sunny skies going into next week, temperatures will remain a little on the cool side, topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

