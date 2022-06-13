Cool to start the week with a quick warmup ahead

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Cooler temperatures for the region again Monday night with lows in the mid-30s and winds staying gusty until midnight.

Our skies will stay sunny to mostly sunny for the next few days. We don't warm to normal temperatures until Wednesday, but even that will be short-lived. We cool back to the low to mid-70s Thursday and watch the clouds thicken Thursday night.

A chance of showers along with highs in the mid to upper 60s will settle in Friday and those conditions will stay with us through the coming weekend.

