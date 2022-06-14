Warming up for Wednesday

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Uninterrupted sunshine returned to the High Desert today, with most of the clouds and any precipitation staying in or east of the Cascades.

Temperatures stayed cooler than average, with some breezy winds on Tuesday, but Wednesday will see warmer temperatures return with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will also take a step back, but could be gusty again Wednesday evening.

The warmth Wednesday will be short-lived. We cool back to the low to mid-70s Thursday and watch the clouds thicken Thursday night.

A chance of showers, along with highs in the mid to upper 60s, will settle in Friday, and those conditions will stay with us through the coming weekend.

