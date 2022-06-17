Cool weekend

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

The day started grey and wet on the high desert, but early Friday afternoon the sun started to break through the clouds.

Temperatures haven't really warmed up with the sun, as most of our cities still struggled to get out of the 50s.

Most of the chance for rain will go down overnight but the cool temperatures will persist for Saturday. If there is any chance for rain on Saturday, it will be either before 11 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

Sunday will be similar but with mostly sunny skies and little to no chance of rain.

Wind will continue be a factor through the weekend with sustained winds around 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US