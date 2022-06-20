Skip to Content
Heating up for summer’s official arrival

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Temperatures are finally getting back up into the 70s today, with the mercury only heading up from here. Our strong-ish winds have also moderated below 10 mph and will stay that way for the next several days as we start this warming trend.

On Tuesday, summer officially begins at 2:14 a.m. and it seems like mother nature knows it. Highs will challenge 80 degrees for the first time in a while. It will also be our first day above average in sometime.

On Wednesday, we'll be even warmer, with highs in Redmond expected to reach 83 degrees. We'll also see our lows jump up to around 50 degrees, only 7 degrees warmer than Monday's low, but most of us know how big a difference a 40-degree night and a 50-degree night are.

This all culminates this weekend, when we could challenge 90 degrees for the first time this year on Sunday.

