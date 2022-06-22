Summer off to a warm and sunny start!

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

It seems like once we hit the summer solstice, it triggered those summer conditions! It was a beautiful warm and sunny day over the region, and we can expect conditions to look the same for the rest of the week.

Our satellite and radar imagery show very mild cloud cover over the state, including Central Oregon. Winds are coming out of the southwest in a system that's taking its time over the Pacific. We see some moisture to the south and north of us, but it's expected to miss the High Desert.

Temperatures are starting to cool down as we head into Wednesday night, with expected lows above average -- average being 43 degrees. The majority of us are at 43 degrees or above it.

Thursday's high will not be as warm as what we saw on Wednesday, but certainly another beautiful day. We'll see temperatures range in the low 70s to low 80s. It might even feel warmer with the sun shining! Our 7-day forecast is showing a warming trend lasting till next Monday -- getting us up to 93 degrees.

