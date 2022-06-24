Hot temperatures and sunny skies headed our way

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Another warm and sunny day over the region. There have barely been any clouds all day Friday-- just sunshine. Winds are coming out of the southwest in a light system that has not reached us yet. We're seeing the possibility for some clouds on Sunday. Otherwise, expect a clear weekend.

Temperatures are ranging in the 70s and 80s. Friday night lows are above average -- average is 44 degrees for our overnight lows. Most areas in the region are hanging out in the upper 40s. Saturday is going to be hot! We're looking at a high of 89 followed by a high of 97 on Sunday.

