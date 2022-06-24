Skip to Content
Hot temperatures and sunny skies headed our way

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Another warm and sunny day over the region. There have barely been any clouds all day Friday-- just sunshine. Winds are coming out of the southwest in a light system that has not reached us yet. We're seeing the possibility for some clouds on Sunday. Otherwise, expect a clear weekend.

Temperatures are ranging in the 70s and 80s. Friday night lows are above average -- average is 44 degrees for our overnight lows. Most areas in the region are hanging out in the upper 40s. Saturday is going to be hot! We're looking at a high of 89 followed by a high of 97 on Sunday.

