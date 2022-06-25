Hot and sunny Saturday, with even hotter temps coming our way

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

We hope you enjoyed another warm and sunny day over the region. There have barely been any clouds all day Saturday -- just sunshine. Winds are coming out of the north from a light system that has not reached us yet. We're seeing the possibility for some clouds on Sunday. Otherwise, expect a clear rest of the weekend.

Temperatures Sunday will be ranging 80s and 90s. Saturday night's lows will be above average -- average is 54 degrees for our overnight lows. Most areas in the region are hanging out in the upper 50s. Sunday is going to be hot, even hotter than Saturday! We're looking at a high of 95 Sunday, followed by 96 on Monday.

Enjoy the rest of the beautiful weekend, Central Oregon!

