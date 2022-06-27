A break from the hot temperatures

Good Evening Central Oregon!

Well, it was another hot day for us here on the High Desert. The warm weather did not disappoint in the first official weekend of summer.

Today we saw near temperatures in Redmond and in Jefferson County hit the triple-digits -- 103!

Today is the last day this week we will see temperatures in the 90s, as we can expect temperatures to dip down to the low 80s most of this week.

