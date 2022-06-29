Another clear and sunny day!

Happy Wednesday Central Oregon!

A very fair air flow will deliver us a very pleasant day today. Skies will be sunny and daytime highs will be close to our average of 82 degrees. NW breezes were a little gusty this afternoon, but will turn light and variable overnight. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight and our overnight lows will stay pleasant; scattered through the 40's.

Pleasant days full of sunshine and average temperatures will stay with us through the rest of the work week. Saturday's highs will also be in the low 80's, but it is then that we will see some moisture push in over these pleasant summer temperatures. That will build a few late day clouds that will yield about a 20% chance of some scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

The chance of scattered showers will increase slightly Sunday. Skies will be partly cloudy and highs will only reach the low 70's. We will see this duplicated Monday, Independence Day. A few sprinkles may stretch into Tuesday morning, but highs will increase to the mid to upper 70's under partly cloudy skies.