Chance of thunderstorms through holiday weekend

Happy holiday weekend, Central Oregon!

Thunderstorms rolled through the region Saturday afternoon and will continue into Sunday.

Our Sunday us looking cooler with highs in the lower 70s on the heels of the thunderstorms. There are still chances for rain and a thunderstorm throughout the region, and skies will remain mostly cloudy.

For our Fourth of July monday, temperatures will remain relatively cool and in the low-to-mid 70s with a greatly diminished chance of rain and more sunshine.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US