Showers are possible through Thursday

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Partly cloudy skies again for our Wednesday night. Lows will be in the mid-40s to low 50s with light northwest winds. These conditions will be duplicated Thursday, with a lessening chance of those thunderstorms.

Friday will mark the beginning of a very gradual warming trend. Mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by highs around 80 degrees. This weekend looks to be one of the warmest we have seen for a while. Morning temperatures will be a little cool, but highs will be in the mid-80s by Sunday...pretty average for this time of year.

Under sunny skies, the warmup will continue next week. We will see upper 80s Monday and low 90s by Tuesday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US