Our warming trend continues

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Skies stay mostly clear Friday night as lows stay mild, in the mid-40s to low 50s. Breezes turn westerly at 5-15 mph.

Sunny and slightly warmer: That will be the recipe for the next few days. The gradual warming trend will continue until we are back to near-average temperatures by Sunday. Sunny skies will stick around for the next several days, and by Tuesday we will see highs in the mid-90s.

We don't cool down much as we go through next week. We will still be in the upper 80s as the work week draws closer.

