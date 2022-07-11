Warm and Sunny

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay clear Monday night with lows scattered through the 50s and low 60s. The wind will be gentle out of the north.

While we may see a puff of a cloud or two, we will see plenty of sunshine for the next several days. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s. We are looking at highs staying in the upper 80s to low 90s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Look for the mid-80s beginning Sunday.

