After a few clouds, we’ll be sunny and warm for a while

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night, with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. Breezes become light and variable after midnight.

We may see a few thin clouds Wednesday and Thursday, but there will be no chance of showers or thunderstorms. Highs will return to the mid to upper 80s, something a bit more average for this time of year. Sunny skies will prevail into and through the coming weekend. Highs will reach the low 90s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, but return to the mid to upper 80s for the weekend and into next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US