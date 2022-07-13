Skip to Content
Clearing up for the region

KTVZ

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s. Sunshine and clear skies will continue for the next several days.

Highs will be in the mid-80s to low 90s. Lows will be in the mid-40s to low 50s. We will see gusty conditions Wednesday and Thursday, but winds will be gentle right through the coming weekend.

