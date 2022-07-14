Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Sunny and warm for a while

KTVZ

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. After what remaining clouds we have today, we are looking at sunny skies for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s Friday and Saturday.

We come out of the weekend with some modest cooling, but staying in the mid-80s. Sunny skies stay with us, and by Tuesday we are back in the low 90s. It is likely that we will stay there through the middle of the week. 

Katie Zuniga

