Happy Friday, warm and sunny

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

We are going to be sunny today, with thin clouds in our region.

The high for the region is expected to be around 88. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 54. Saturday will be hot and sunny as well, and you can again expect a high around 88. 

