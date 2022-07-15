A bit cooler, then warmer temperatures are on the way

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be clear Friday night, with lows in the mid-50s. We are still looking at sunny skies for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s Saturday.

We come out of the weekend with some slight cooling, but staying in the mid-80s through Monday. Sunny skies stay with us, and by Tuesday we are back in the mid 90s. It is likely that we will stay there through the middle of the week.

