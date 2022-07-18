Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 6:35 AM

Happy Monday, C.O.; another warmup begins

Central Oregon, we woke up to a cool and clear morning across the region.

Today we will be sunny, with a high of about 86. Expect calm winds becoming northerly 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight will be clear, with a low around 53 and with calm, gentle wind in the evening around the High Desert. 

On Tuesday, we will reach the mid 90's.

Arielle Brumfield

Arielle Brumfield

