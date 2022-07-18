Skip to Content
today at 4:50 PM
Published 3:22 PM

Monday marks the start of warmup

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be clear Monday night, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. We are looking at sunny skies for the week. Highs will warm for a few days and be in the low to mid-90s through Thursday.

We come out of the middle of the week with some slight cooling, but staying at or just above average, in the upper 80s, through Saturday. By Sunday, we are back in the mid-90s. 

Katie Zuniga

