Warm and breezy at times this week

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be clear Tuesday night, with lows on the warm side, in the 50s. We are looking at sunny skies for the week. Highs will warm for a few days and will be in the low to mid-90s through Thursday.

We come out of the middle of the week with some slight cooling, but staying at or just above average, in the upper 80s, through Saturday. By Sunday, we are back in the mid-90s, with another chance to hit triple digits for our lower elevations early next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US