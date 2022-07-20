Sunny, warm, and breezy conditions will continue through the week

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be clear Wednesday night, with lows on the warm side, in the 50s. We are still looking at sunny skies for the week. Highs will cool a bit the next two days starting with the low 90s through Thursday and mid-80s Friday.

Saturday we will start to warm up again and by Sunday, we are back in the low 90s, with a chance to hit triple digits for parts of Central Oregon by Tuesday next week.

